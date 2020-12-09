When: Ephrata Area school board reorganization meeting, via Zoom, followed by committee of the whole meeting, Dec 7.

What happened: Board members reelected Richard Gehman for another one-year term as president. Chris Weber also was reelected for another term as vice president. Both votes were unanimous.

Quotable: “Thank you all for that quick vote of confidence. I expected you guys to give it a little more thought than that, but thank you for that,” Gehman said, drawing a few chuckles.

Local audit: The board reviewed for consideration to approve the receipt and acceptance of the 2019-20 audit report completed by Herbein + Co. Further discussion is slated for Dec. 14.

Background: The board reviewed the auditor’s report for the year ended June 30 and 2020 financial highlights. The district, which earned an unmodified opinion, which is a clean audit opinion from an independent auditor, had a surplus in the general fund of $933,590, driven by both revenues exceeding budget and budget savings in expenditures. The general revenues came in over budget by $410,056. Roxanne McMurtry, who represented Herbein + Co. said the total revenue was 0.6% over budget.

Other discussion: Ephrata business manager Kristee Reichard talked about the accelerated budget opt-out resolution for 2021-22. The adjusted index for the 2021-22 fiscal year is 3.7%. The school board will not increase the rate of its real estate tax in excess of the adjusted index.

Student activity club: The board discussed a request by two teachers for approval of a debate team student activity club. They are looking for 10 to 20 students to split into two teams. This club meets weekly to debate controversial topics and discuss world events in a civil and respectful way. This club is requesting an account so they can seek a grant a raise funds to debate other debate teams, Reichard said.

Project update: RLPS Architects will present at the Dec. 14 board meeting an update for the Music/ Washington/District Office Project. The project has three main components. expansion of the high school to accommodate expanded music and performing arts spaces, and space for a program for students with special needs and the student services department; complete HVAC system replacement at the high school and complete HVAC system replacement at the middle school.

Winter sports: The board also plans to address winter sports and limits on attendance at its Dec. 14 meeting.