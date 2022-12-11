When: Ephrata Area school board reorganization and committee of the whole meeting, Dec. 5, in the district board room.

What happened: Chris Weber will continue to serve as school board president. He was elected earlier this year, in April, after a rather sudden resignation from Richard Gehman due to relocation out of state. Tim Stayer will continue to serve as vice president.

Voting process: Stayer made the motion to nominate Weber, seconded by board member Philip Eby. There were no other nominations. The decision to let Weber continue to lead the board was unanimous vote.

Quotable: Before the vote, Weber pointed out that he was willing to serve but also welcomed other nominations. “I’m honored to serve as president, but if there are other interested parties, even in the vice president role as we move through, speak up,” he said.

Terms ending next year: Weber, Judy Beiler, Trisha Good, Tim Stauffer, Nancy Aronson and Lara Paparo’s terms are ending in November 2023. The last two school board members listed were appointed after two resignations in 2022, Aronson in May, and Paparo most recently, in September. Board members Stayer, Eby and Justin Showalter are serving through 2025.

Mental health pilot: The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently launched a pilot program to provide mental health services to students in grades six through 12. A handful of school districts in the state have been selected to test the program, Ephrata Area included. The state has contracted with Kooth, a digital mental health and well-being counseling platform to provide access to mental health resources. The platform includes self-therapy, peer support and professional support. When presenting the program at the committee meeting, Superintendent Brian Troop pointed out how he appreciates that the platform has a track record. Kooth has been in use for more than two decades in the United Kingdom. “I also like the fact that this helps us use technology for good,” he said.

Board response: Aronson expressed positivity for the program, saying “the key really is figuring out who needs help.” Historically, only about 5% use the platform to access professional help from counselors. Most students use it for peer support and self-help. Stauffer asked about the counselors. “Since they’re not hired by the district, do we really know who they are and what they would tell the students?” Troop assured that all counselors must be certified in Pennsylvania in order to give counseling to their students through the platform.

2023 meeting dates: Committee meetings will continue to be held on the first Monday every month, and regular board meetings every third Monday of the month until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will have its regular meeting Dec. 19 at Clay Elementary School.