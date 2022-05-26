When: Ephrata Area school board special voting meeting, May 16.

What happened: The board held a special meeting to interview six candidates for the vacant school board seat. After public comment and deliberations, the board voted 5-2 to appoint retired school administrator Nancy Aronson to fill the seat. Board members Justin Showalter and David Wissler opposed. Board member Trisha Good was not present at the meeting but had submitted a note in advance saying that Aronson stood out as the best candidate. Aronson’s term starts immediately, and will serve through the end of 2023.

Why it matters: By law, the board has 30 days following a resignation to select a new school board member to serve the remaining time of the unexpired term. Former board President Richard Gehman announced his resignation on Apr. 19, due to relocation out of state to Liverpool, New York.

Interview process: All candidates were given roughly 15 minutes for the interview. Newly appointed board President Chris Weber asked all questions, and there were no follow-up questions. “This will keep the interviews fair for all of the candidates and will keep the candidates and the board from going down various rabbit trails,” he said. Board members knew the interview questions in advance.

Candidates: Jason Will, Nancy Aronson, Brian Frey, Lara Paparo, Timothy Craven, and Jobany Bedoya were interviewed. The majority of them are parents with children currently enrolled in the district. According to the board, Will and Aronson were the two top candidates. Will and his wife own Scratch Bakes on Main Street in Ephrata. Aronson is a retired teacher, principal and school administrator, most recently in West Chester Area School District. She also substituted at Clay Elementary School during the pandemic. Aronson has lived in Ephrata since 1995.

Questions: All candidates were asked the same questions, including: What is your primary motivation in seeking appointment to the Ephrata Area school board and how have you supported the efforts of the school districts prior to seeking this appointment? Partnership between parents, taxpayers and the state of Pennsylvania is crucial. Please speak to each of their roles and how you see them in partnership.

Motivation: When asked about her motivation for applying, Aronson said she wants to give back to the community. She also pointed out the importance of board integrity, and how she’s not in favor of “ad hoc meetings” in the parking lot or at the grocery store. “The board is an institution that is very special and it needs to be treated as such,” she said. When asked about partnership between parents, taxpayers and the state, Will said: “I think that a local governance model is better. You know, I think that we’re probably better to make decisions for our own community than somebody that’s never lived here or doesn’t know the nuances of this community at all.” During board discussion, Wissler highlighted how he appreciated this comment. Wissler made a nomination to appoint Will, seconded by Showalter, but the motion didn’t go through. Several board members brought up Aronson’s background as a strength and pointed out that she would likely be able to adapt to the role quickly.

Quotable: All board members as well as Superintendent Brian Troop highlighted how qualified the slate of candidates are. “It’s an embarrassment of riches. There are so many strong candidates who want to put forth their energy, efforts and time to an often thankless job,” Troop said.

What’s next: The school board will meet for their committee of the whole meeting June 6.