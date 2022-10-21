When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Oct. 17, held at the middle school.

What happened: School board members thanked Superintendent Brian Troop for his leadership and congratulated him on his newest accomplishment: Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year.

Background: Troop was recently named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. The award is part of a national program, established 35 years ago, to recognize inspiring leaders on the frontiers of educational leadership who create systems that prepare students for a successful life. Last time a superintendent in Lancaster County received the award was in 2005, when Manheim Central’s former superintendent Carol Saylor was recognized.

The start: Troop came to the district in 2011. He served as assistant superintendent for two years before stepping into the role as superintendent. Board member Timothy Stayer was part of the panel that interviewed Troop for the position he first held within the district. “At that time, we were losing some assistant superintendents, either to bigger districts, to the IU13, or somewhere else. … With Troop, we saw a lot of promise, and that’s why we selected him,” he said.

Current: The board brought up Troop’s focus on the district as a whole rather than personal accomplishments. “When Troop shared the news with me, the next words out of his mouth were: ‘But I mean, it’s the staff and the district that really makes things work.’ That is the quality and caliber of the superintendent we have here at Ephrata, and we are just so thankful for your work,” board President Chris Weber said. Board member Lara Paparo commended Troop for his work and leadership. “It makes me so thankful to be part of this community to have you lead these schools, and it’s an amazing example for the administration, for the staff and students, and families in the district,” she said. When LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with Troop after the board meeting, he also highlighted the team efforts of the district. “They call it Superintendent of the Year, but it’s really recognition to the district,” he said.

Student presentations: During the board meeting, middle school students were showcasing projects they have been working on, including an art class competition focusing on lighthouses. The reasoning for lighthouses, art teacher Sandra Milligan explained, is a recognition the district received earlier this year. Ephrata Area was named a lighthouse district by the American Association of School Administrators. Lighthouse districts serve as models of positive change in public education, and Ephrata is currently one of 13 national lighthouse districts.

What’s next: The board will meet for a committee of the whole meeting, Nov. 7, in the district board room.