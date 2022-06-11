When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, June 6.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Jacy Clugston Hess presented district results from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, or PAYS, given to students in the sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades.The highest risk factor among Ephrata students is low commitment toward school, though local numbers are still lower than the state average. Students identified with risks in Ephrata represent 53.8% of all students, while 56% of students statewide have risk factors.

Why it matters: The survey highlights students’ social-emotional health, community and school climate/safety, risk factors, alcohol and drug use and more. “This is good information that helps us to think about where our kids are, and give us some general idea because you know, they’re not always going to tell us,” Hess said.

Background: The survey is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Responses from students are voluntary and anonymous. Data is reported back to districts by grade level. The local participation rate was 47.2%, and Hess pointed out that the results are only showing a snapshot of how students are doing.

Risk factors: The three highest risk factors for students were low commitment toward school, low neighborhood attachment, 48.8% at risk locally and 44% statewide; and parent attitudes favorable to anti-social behavior, 48.1% at risk locally and 51% statewide; a third of the students reported they “feel sad most days” and “are no good at all.” Almost 40% of students also reported they have experienced the death of a close friend or family member in the last year.

Positive factors: The three highest protective, positive factors include family opportunities for pro-social behavior, 59% locally and 37% statewide; family attachment, 58.2% locally and 60% statewide; and belief in a moral code, 57.4% locally and 55% statewide.

Social-emotional support: The administration is asking the board to approve an agreement with Jason Pedersen, a nationally certified school psychologist, for consultative services. District staff will receive consultation and training to help schools identify struggling students early and intervene quickly. The services are for grades K-12 at a cost of $8,500. The administration is also asking for approval to restructure two part-time school psychologist positions into one full-time position, to stay attractive on the job market. Last year, the district was unable to fill a part-time school psychologist position.

Budget and next steps: The board heard five-year financial projections and discussed key challenges such as cost of cybercharter schools, the rising need for special education, as well as inflation and post-pandemic economy. Last month, the board approved the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with an $81.74 million spending plan based on a 4.2% real estate tax increase. At the June 6 committee meeting, most of the board members suggested a real estate tax increase somewhere between 2% and 3%. The final budget will be approved at the next regular board meeting, June 13.