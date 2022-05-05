When: School board committee of the whole meeting, May 2.

What happened: Property owners in the district may face up to a 4.2% real estate tax increase to fund the $81.74 million spending plan for the 2022-23 year. During the next month, the board will determine how much of a tax hike, if any, is needed. The preliminary budget proposal took up the majority of the discussion time at Monday’s meeting.

Why it matters: The board has to approve the preliminary budget at the voting meeting May 9, allowing enough time to publicly display the budget before adopting it on June 13. The board is required to publicly disclose any tax changes reflected in the budget.

Real estate tax: The district’s current real estate tax millage rate is 17.72 mills, and the proposed 2022-23 rate in the preliminary budget is 18.46. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $3,692 tax bill if the board approves the district’s maximum tax rate allowed by the state.

Background: For the fiscal year 2022-23, the base index is 3.4%. Ephrata Area’s adjusted index is 4.2%. Last year, the district’s adjusted index was 3.7%, and the board ultimately approved a 2.75% real estate tax increase.

Key numbers: The total spending plan in the preliminary budget is $81.74 million, salaries taking up the largest amount at $34.66 million, followed by benefits at $23.32 million. Total projected revenues are at $80.99 million, based on a 4.2% tax increase. If the district were to pass a final budget with the maximum tax hike, the district would still expect to have a deficit.

Challenges: Pointed out as key challenges in the budget proposal are the costs of cyber charter schools as well as a rising need for special education. For cyber charter schools, there is a $425,000 increase, and for special education, the increase is $601,500.

Board vacancy: There is a vacant seat on the board after former board President Richard Gehman announced his resignation last month. The board has received 10 letters of interest. All of these individuals have received a set of questions, and they have until May 9 to respond. “Once we get those responses, I’m planning on sharing with the board the list of candidates,” board President Chris Weber said. The board will then interview eligible candidates and appoint a new board member May 16 at a special voting meeting. The meeting is open to the public.

What’s next: The board will meet again May 9.