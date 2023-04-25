When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, April 17.

What happened: The school administration proposed eliminating the $10 per capita tax.

By the numbers: The district collects $144,951 from the tax, which is “not a huge amount” compared with the real estate tax that brings in more than $46 million, said Kristee Reichard, business manager. The board does have the option of recouping that $144,000 at budget time by adding just over half a percent to any millage rate hike.

Background: From a workload perspective, monitoring the per capita taxes consumes 25% of an employee’s time, so for the amount of work that goes into the tax, “it’s not a huge moneymaker,” Reichard said. Ephrata is the only district in Lancaster County that still uses a per capita tax.

Quotable: “This (the per capita tax) generates by far the most complaints we get from taxpayers,” Reichard said.

Substitute pay: The board discussed increasing pay for its substitute teachers. Currently, the day-to-day substitute rate is $150. For those working 31 or more days in the same classroom, the pay is $224.33 per day. Under the proposed rates, the day-to-day rate would remain $150 Monday to Thursday but would increase to $160 on Fridays, when acquiring a sub is most difficult. Retirees wanting to sub would be paid $175 per day. A bonus for long-term substitutes who work more than 12 days a month between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025, would jump from $100 to $200, Reichard said.

Quotable: “The adjustments we are recommending here really are aimed at keeping us in the market and are similar to what is happening in other districts,” said Jacy Clugston Hess, assistant superintendent for elementary education.

Personnel: Clugston Hess recommended hiring a third assistant principal at the high school. Richard Hornberger, assistant superintendent for secondary education, said the number of discipline referrals the district reports to the state has increased, especially since the pandemic. These include fighting, drugs and vaping, all of which Hornberger said, “take a lot of time to investigate.” The extra principal would help with that.

Quotable: “We’ve seen 2,494 incidents logged by teachers so far this year,” Hornberger said. At that pace, he said, the number of cases will outpace last year’s number of 3,172.

What’s next: The school board will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. April 24, at Highland Elementary School.