When: Ephrata Area school board committee meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: School board members heard a presentation from Dennis Rumsey, senior comprehensive solutions manager for Trane Technologies, a contractor addressing equipment life cycle and building improvement measures at Clay Elementary School.

Why it matters: Clay was last renovated in 2004 and is due for an upgrade. Last year, the board earmarked about $2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for facility upgrades at the school.

Renovation: If approved, the project will include building improvements such as new ceilings, countertops, relocation of the cafeteria, energy conservation measures, HVAC system upgrades and more. Choosing energy-driven initiatives when replacing aged systems is among the district’s goals.

The cost: The budget base range for the renovation project is $7.4 million to $8.4 million. The district plans to fund the project through its capital project fund and relief funds. It is estimated that over 20 years, the district will save $1.9 million in energy and operational savings by completing the renovation.

Timeline: Later this month the board will decide whether to approve Trane conducting an engineering study design review. The next step is then to start the bidding process. The district estimates the renovation project will begin in spring 2024 and be completed in eight to ten weeks.

Other news: The district is planning to release a new app early next year. “It is meant to be a one-stop shop for any information for students and parents,” Superintendent Brian Troop said. The app is in the design phase and will include access to district news, athletics, menus, parent/student portals, social media, community happenings, calendars and other school information. Push notifications for weather and emergency-related events will also be included in the app, which will be available for free download once it’s launched.

What’s next: The board will meet Nov. 21 for a regular school board meeting at Ephrata Middle School.