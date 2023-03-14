When: Ephrata Area school board committee meeting, March 6.

What happened: District administration is asking the board to consider approving an agreement with Dog Sense LLC that would provide the district with two facility-based therapy dogs and handler training, costing $18,200 for the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2024-25.

Why it matters: Superintendent Brian Troop said the use of facility dogs can support the development of trust, acceptance and an increased level of belonging. “We have experienced and seen the value of this,” he said.

Background: Facility dogs are not unfamiliar to the school district. A few years back, Ephrata Area had a facility dog that was owned by a district employee. When the employee left the district, the dog followed. The agreement the administration is asking for board approval on would let the school district itself be the dog owners.

Details: Business Manager Kristee Reichard said acquiring the dogs would not require additional insurance. The dogs would have two primary handlers, district employees, who would receive proper training and serve as caretakers. When not in school, the dogs would stay with their handlers.

In school: If approved, any staff member would be able to request the presence of the facility dogs during an individual or classroom session. However, the facility dogs would have to be accompanied by their handler. The dogs would be permitted to interact only with students who feel comfortable, keeping in mind the possibility of allergies as well as fear of animals. In a classroom setting, the dogs would be used as a calming presence and to interact with students, such as students reading to the dogs in smaller groups.

Quotable: “The impact it can have on students who are feeling isolated or left out, this can be that one thing that unlocks that kid,” Troop said.

Feedback: Board member Philip Eby said his only concern is the financial aspect. “Even though the cost is minimal, it’s still a lot of money,” he said. “I understand the value of it, but the perception concerns me a little bit.”

Timeline: If approved later this month, the district would have two facility dogs at the start of the upcoming school year, one at the middle school and one at the intermediate school. Depending on the success of the program, the district would consider adding facility dogs to more school buildings.

New position: The administration has seen an increase in requests for educational and psychological evaluations and is asking the board to approve the creation of a new, districtwide school psychologist position. They currently have four school psychologists. “The position would complete testing and help to support school teams in meeting student needs,” Assistant Superintendent Jacy Clugston Hess said. She pointed out that the number of requests for testing has gone up significantly in the last three years; there are more requests for testing due to mental health issues but also regarding academic needs such as an individualized education program.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet March 20 at Akron Elementary School for its next regular board meeting.