When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, Jan. 10, held at the middle school and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: The board was briefed by district Business Manager Kristee Reichard on the progress in the Ephrata high school and middle school renovations. There have been some supply chain delays, but the new district boardroom should be completed and turned over for occupancy in March.

Why it matters: Every other week when the board meets, the media center at the middle school is transformed into a boardroom with space for an audience. Doing this requires manpower to set everything up, including technology allowing the meetings to be streamed.

Discussion: The new boardroom allows for an audience of about 50 people, and it will have permanent technology in place. Board members discussed how to move forward with student presentations once the new room is ready. “The challenge when we go to remote buildings is that the virtual option is going to be off the table,” board President Richard Gehman said. Board member David Wissler asked if the administration had any preference on it, to which Superintendent Brian Troop said, “The most important part is to make sure we have student presentations. That’s the essence of it.” The board will decide whether to continue to hold meetings at one location or start visiting schools again at a future meeting closer to the moving date.

COVID-19: The district experienced a spike in cases after the holiday break and is up to 350 positive COVID-19 cases so far this school year. During his report, Troop pointed out the importance of letting the district know when someone tests positive for COVID-19 to limit the spread of the virus. “Our system only works when we work together,” he said.

School rankings: U.S. News & World Report recently announced the 2022 best K-8 school rankings. Ephrata middle school ranked best in the district, #269 among Pennsylvania middle schools, followed by Clay elementary school, ranked #353 among elementary schools in the state. The methodology for the rankings focuses on math and reading proficiency, how well students perform on state assessments, and how well they perform compared to expectations. Fulton elementary school ranked lowest in the district, at #567.

What’s next: Ephrata Area regular school board meeting, Jan. 24, at the middle school and via Zoom.