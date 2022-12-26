When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board, in a 9-0 vote, approved the renewal of full-time Ephrata police officer John Hirneisen to serve as the district’s school resource officer, mainly at the high school. The agreement will last from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Funding: The school district, along with four municipalities, is funding his salary and benefits. The school district is responsible for 50% of the funding, amounting to $81,735 in 2023, $85,916 in 2024, and $89,018 in 2025.

Why it’s important: During a recent committee meeting, the value of having a resource officer onsite was brought up and highlighted as a positive program. The duties of the officer, considered an active member of the administrative team, includes assisting school staff in maintaining safety and order. The officer is responsible for monitoring the social and cultural environment to identify emerging problems.

Athletic record: Several students were honored for their athletic accomplishments this season: Taylor Haupt for making the all-state girls volleyball team. She became the first female in school history to record 1,000 kills and was named the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball Section 2 most valuable player.

More honors: The high school varsity field hockey team received a resolution for earning recognition as a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association all-academic team with a combined GPA of 3.9. They finished the season with a record of 12 wins, seven losses and one tie. Joanna Ehrhart and Hannah Popolis were recognized for making the Class 2A all-state field hockey team; and Anna Commero, Alexis Kresge, Peyton Loose, Bailey Oberholtzer, Claudia Pfautz, Ashley Rogers and Ehrhart were recognized for being state field hockey academic all-stars.

Quotable: “These achievements represent years of dedication, practice and hard work,” school board President Chris Weber said.

Budget planning: The board unanimously approved an accelerated budget opt-out resolution for the 2023-24 school year. This means that the school board will not increase the rate of its real estate tax more than the adjusted index. Ephrata Area’s adjusted index for the 2023-24 fiscal year is 5.1%.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for its next committee of the whole meeting Jan. 9 in the district board room.