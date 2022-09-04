When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Aug. 29.

What happened: The school board unanimously ratified change orders from the middle school and high school construction project, totaling $201,955. This includes work from general, electrical and mechanical contractors. The district administration received approval before the summer to sign off on the orders during the summer months when the board doesn’t meet. The orders were then formally approved by the board Aug. 29.

Why the changes: At the middle school, vent pipes needed to be extended due to an increased insulation thickness, costing $12,820. At the high school, there was a need for additional stair cooling, costing $11,225. The largest change order was $78,595 for additional trench rock excavation by Lobar Inc. In total, 15 change orders were listed on the agenda, covering a variety of issues.

Construction update: Renovations are almost completed at the high school, including the construction of a building addition, new tennis courts and a full HVAC system replacement. The improvements include more space for the music and theater programs and the relocation of Project Build A Better Future, a program that teaches students ages 18-21 with special needs how to prepare for life outside the classroom. Ephrata Virtual Academy Studio and the student support services department have also been relocated to the high school. Students have been engaged in design reviews and provided input for several of the final finishes, including keyboard-inspired flooring in the music areas. The $32.8 million construction project was approved in May 2021.

National recognition: The district has been recognized by the American Association of School Administrators as one of 13 national lighthouse school districts. Lighthouse districts serve as models of positive change in public education. According to the association, these districts are exemplary educational systems that serve as beacons of light in key areas of the holistic redesign of American education.

Board vacancy: The board officially approved the resignation of board member David Wissler. He announced at a committee meeting earlier in August that he would be resigning, citing his real estate business and time with family. By law, the board has to fill the vacant seat within 30 days. “People can express their interest by writing a simple letter of interest by Sept. 9,” board President Chris Weber said. Details and instructions have been posted on the district’s website. The school board will hold a special meeting Sept. 26 to interview, select and appoint a new board member. The new member will serve through 2023.

What’s next: The board will meet for their next committee of the whole meeting Sept. 12.