When: School board meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: Superintendent Brian Troop told the board and residents in attendance that progress continues to be made on a plan to delay school start times to benefit the overall health and learning capacity of the district’s teenagers.
How others do it: Representatives of the Radnor Township School District, including the vice principal, parents and a few students, recently visited Ephrata High School to share their experience with changing to a later school start time. Troop said the transition period is ongoing, but the later start times seem to be having some positive effects, Troop said.
Parent concerns: If a change in start time is approved, Ephrata parents may have to find alternative before-school or after-school care for their students, several parents have said. With that in mind, district officials have approached the Ephrata Rec Center to inquire about starting an after-school care program, Troop said. Nothing has been finalized at this time.
Possible schedule: The current school day at the high school runs from 7:30-2:35 p.m., and suggested new times would be 8:10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hours at the middle school, seventh and eighth grades, are currently 7:20 a.m.-2:50 p.m., and suggested new times would be 8:05 a.m.-3:05 p.m. Current times at the intermediate school, fifth and sixth grades, are 8:25 a.m.-3:20 p.m., and suggested new times would be 8:55 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Current times for elementary students are 8:55 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and potential new times would be 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Even if the board votes to modify the school day, specific start and dismissal times may still change, officials said.
What’s next: The school board could take action as early as February to put later school start times in effect. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the high school media center.