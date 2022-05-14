When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, May 9.

What happened: Ephrata Area Education Foundation has approved nine venture grants for the upcoming school year, totaling $52,504. One of the projects that stuck out is a plan to have a book vending machine for students at Highland Elementary School.

Why it matters: Venture grants are awarded to teachers, departments and professional employees to fund projects designed to enhance and expand educational experiences and opportunities for students in the district. Highland’s book vending machine will dispense books to students who have earned tokens for following the district-wide positive behavior system.

Background: The grants typically cover a wide variety of topics including reading intervention, social-emotional and positive behavioral programs, tools for technical learning and STEAM projects. The foundation will also fund elementary STEAM days, with a cost of $28,500. STEAM days are held in all the elementary schools within the district on five half-days throughout the school year. All grants are awarded on a year-by-year basis, after being evaluated by the Education Foundation’s board during the spring.

Quotable: “It’s a nice amount of money being used for all these ideas. And I think this is the first time that all of the applications are so well done, and the ideas align with the mission of the foundation in such a good way,” Superintendent Brian Troop said. He highlighted the vending machine that allows students to pick out a book to take home as a reward, saying, “Students have to earn a special coin to use the book vending machine. It’s an innovative idea.”

Budget: The board approved the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with an $81.74 million spending plan based on a 4.2% real estate tax increase. Over the next month, the board will discuss and deliberate on how much of a tax hike, if any, is needed. The district’s current real estate tax millage rate is 17.72 mills, and the proposed new rate is 18.46. The final budget is to be adopted June 13.

Board vacancy update: The list of candidates interested in serving as the new Ephrata Area school board member will be posted on the agenda in advance of the special voting meeting next Monday. Eligible candidates will be interviewed publicly and there will be an opportunity for public comment before the board appoints the new member.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for a special voting meeting at 7 p.m. May 16 in the district boardroom.