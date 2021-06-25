When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, live and via Zoom video, June 14.

What happened: The board passed a 2.75% tax increase during its meeting. Board members opted to go with a final real estate rate tax levy of 17.72 mills to fund the $76.12 million spending plan.

What this means: The owner of a property assessed at the district average of $173,718, will face a $81.65 increase and tax obligation of $2,996.64. The maximum real estate tax reduction for each homestead and farmstead is $129.10.

Background: Board members had voted in May for 3.7% increase, the maximum tax levy allowed by the state. But in the end, they passed a lower rate. A healthy general fund balance allowed the district to stay below the maximum tax hike.

Unknowns: Several board members had concerns about setting the budget without knowing all the details from the state. They also said it was difficult to know how the economy will be a year from now.

Bonds approved: The board approved obligation bonds not to exceed $48 million to finance capital projects, including renovations and additions at the middle school and high school.

Project moves forward: Some contracts for high school and middle school renovations were approved for Hillis-Carnes at $55,120 for observations, testing and inspections and to Eastern Air Balance Corp. at $117,370 for mechanical and electrical services.

Next meeting: The board will hold a committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in Ephrata Middle School’s media center. A regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the media center. A remote option has yet to be determined.