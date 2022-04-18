When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, April 11.

What happened: With unprecedented price increases in food and supplies, Teri Gamez, the district’s director of food services, recommended the board approve a 25 cent-per-meal increase for breakfast and lunch. The increase would not be effective until the 2022-23 school year.

Why it matters: An increase of 25 cents per paid meal would give the district an extra $40,000. Gamez pointed out that even with that increase, there would be a loss, which has to be offset by the fund balance. The district has not increased meal pricing in six years.

Background: School meals have been free for Ephrata students regardless of household income this school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture created waivers and eligibility guidelines to make sure students can get meals at school without it costing anything to parents and guardians. Within the district, there has been a 40% increase in students eating breakfast at school, and a 10% increase in students eating lunch at school. Most of the USDA waivers are currently expiring in June 2022.

Quotable: “I’m sure you guys have all seen the crazy price increases at grocery stores. We’re dealing with the same thing, almost weekly this year, we were getting emails about price increases with our bids. The same chicken that I was buying at the beginning of the year is $20 more a case now,” Gamez said.

Current pricing: Although the meals are currently free for students, the prices the district has listed on their website are the following: Breakfast is $1.25 and lunch is $2.45 at elementary schools. For the intermediate school and the middle school the cost is $1.55 and $2.65, and $1.55 and $3 at the high school. The proposed 25 cent increase will be voted on by the board at their upcoming meeting.

School renovations: Kristee Reichard, district business manager, briefed the board on the progress of the middle school and high school renovations. The construction project is estimated to be completed by October. Originally, it was scheduled to be finished two months earlier, but challenges with the supply chain have caused delays. Throughout the renovation process, there have been several change orders as well. Most recently, there are two pending orders scheduled for approval by the board later this month, a $27,116 change order by Hirneisen Electric Inc. and a $39,664 change order by the district’s general contractor, Lobar Inc.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for their regular school board meeting April 25.