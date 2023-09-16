When: Ephrata Area committee of the whole meeting, Sept. 11. President Chris Weber and board member Judy Beiler were absent.

What happened: Richard Hornberger, assistant superintendent of secondary education, provided the results of the senior survey conducted by the district in May. The survey was taken by 257 members of the class of 2023.

Highlights: Hornberger said 89% of students from last year’s graduating class felt they had access to a broad range of electives, including academics, the arts, vocational and extracurricular offerings at Ephrata High School. This has been a strength for the district over the past few years, Hornberger said. Of the class of 2023, 89% of students said teachers provided a variety of learning experiences in the classroom, while 88% of Ephrata seniors indicated they built positive relationships during their time in high school. When asked about school spirit, 83% said the district provided enough events and opportunities to build and promote school spirit.

Growth areas: School safety is a growth area for the district, as 79% of 2023 graduates reported feeling safe at Ephrata High School, Hornberger said. The district, he said, takes that number “very seriously” but also knows there are a lot of factors that play into it.

Board reaction: Board member Philip Eby said the fact that 84% of students felt adequately prepared to decide career choice or the next steps after high school was “significant.” Eby also said the surveys are helpful for the district to see trends. He also questioned the responses about safety. The pandemic and safety drills may have played a factor, Hornberger said.

Change order: Kristee Reichard, business manager, announced the district submitted a change order for plumbing in relation to the middle school field project. This change order, a $2,150 increase, will allow the district to have the same type of plumbing hardware throughout all facilities.

TeenHope: The board will consider signing a memorandum of understanding with TeenHope, a Samaritan Counseling Center program, to provide optional mental health screenings for ninth grade students at Ephrata High School. The district had approximately 260 students enrolled in the program last year. Ephrata is one of 18 school districts in Lancaster County that utilizes the service, costing $25 per student.

Western Governors agreement: Reichard also announced the district is considering signing an education affiliation agreement with Western Governors University for students interested in nursing. This would be the second agreement through WGU.

Donation: Reichard announced the school district received a large donation of backpacks and clothing from Victory Church in Ephrata. The district received three large boxes of new sneakers, two boxes of new backpacks and several boxes of new socks and underclothing, which will help students in need.

What’s next: The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the district building, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.