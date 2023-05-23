When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, May 8.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to pass a preliminary budget with projected revenue of $84.81 million and expenditures of $84.16 million. The school district would see a surplus of $654,080.

Tax increase: The proposed budget includes a 5.1% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the Act 1 index. The real estate millage would increase by 0.92 mills from 18.23 to 19.15 mills. A resident in the district with a property valued at $174,513 would pay $3,341 for the year, which is an increase of $160. Projected real estate tax revenue is $46.69 million. Without a tax increase, Ephrata would experience a deficit of $1.65 million.

Expenses: The largest expense includes staffing and benefits. For the 2023-24 school year, the district projects spending $35.63 million. The largest benefit for employees — retirement — will cost the district $12.45 million. Insurance, including medical, dental, life and worker’s compensation, will cost $9.2 million. Board member Philip Eby said retirement makes up 14% of the proposed budget.

Quotable: “We employ professionals to teach our students, and that’s the bulk of our costs,” President Chris Weber said.

What’s next: The preliminary budget is available for public review for 30 days. The final budget will be passed June 12. The board will hold its committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. June 5, at the district building, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.