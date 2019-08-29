When: School board meeting, Aug. 26.
What happened: The new media center at Ephrata Intermediate School will be ready for students by mid-September, Superintendent Brian Troop told the board. Meanwhile, the high school media center now offers space for students to learn in new ways, with an eye toward technology.
National attention: Renovations to the district’s media centers will be showcased in a “Design Challenges” presentation at the annual EdLeader21 conference in Houston, Texas, in October. Students had a significant amount of input in the design of the media centers, Troop said. At the conference, district leaders will also present their efforts in implementing a life-ready graduate profile and a science, technology, engineering and math initiative.
Attollo program: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Children Deserve a Chance Foundation to bring to Ephrata its flagship Attollo program that helps high school students gain access to college. Cost for the program will be $10,350 to serve up to 35 juniors for a total of 1,080 student hours. The district will also compensate Attollo for the 22 current seniors who are still engaged in Attollo at a rate of $340 per student for the 2019-20 school year.
Salute to Shue: The board recognized high school senior Tyler Shue for being named an All-American athlete for running at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, with a school record-breaking time of 1:50.55, the fifth-best time in the 800-meter run in the U.S. in 2019. His time in the 800-meter race was the ninth-best ever for a Pennsylvania runner.