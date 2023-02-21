When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Feb. 13. Mary Jo Huyard and Stacey Morgan Brubaker were absent.

What happened: Assistant Manheim Township Manager Andy Bowman facilitated a digital presentation by Johnson, Mirmiram and Thompson Engineering Consultants, of York, on a master plan for eight new pickleball courts — along with ping-pong, cornhole and a second pavilion — in Overlook Park on property now piled high with topsoil. A new parking lot, with 44 spaces, would be Phase 2 of the project next year.

Details: Bowman said he hopes the courts will be installed by the end of this year, in the fall if possible. “The public works department will help us,” Bowman said. “We have the staff and equipment now.” To loud applause, in a unanimous vote, the board voted unanimously to approve the master plan for the courts. Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to establish a Pickleball Advisory Committee, with up to nine members, including two or three commissioners meeting at least four times a year.

Comments: “The enthusiasm for pickleball is unbelievable,” said board President Donna DiMeo. David Martin, of Landis Homes, thanked the board for the courts. DiMeo said he should thank Rep. Steven Mentzer, who attended the meeting, because he helped get the grant to pay for the courts.

Comprehensive plan: Manheim Township solicitor J. Dwight Yoder walked the board through the process of creating a new planning committee, under the guidance of the Manheim Township Planning Commission, to develop a new comprehensive plan. Five members of the nine-member planning commission will serve on the committee. The commissioners will vote on a resolution to approve the committee at its next meeting Feb. 27. Comprehensive planning is a process to determine community goals to chart the future of the municipality.

Police report: Chief Tom Rudzinski said it has been an unusual winter, with crashes down and no deaths from crashes, although there was another crash on accident-prone Route 222 while he was on his way to the meeting. He asked the board to push for help with safety from the state Department of Transportation.

Also: Since the death of George Floyd, Rudzinski said the department has had a lot of weapons and de-escalation training. “We’re ahead of the game,” he said. On Jan. 26, the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission unanimously voted to reaccredit the police department, which is now eligible for premier agency status in the program. According to a letter to the chief from the commission, only a small percentage of Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies have the accreditation. Even fewer have premier agency status. “Only the Lititz Police Department is ahead of us,” Rudzinski said.

Recognition: Bill Sauers, Manheim Township director of public works, recognized Darrell Snyder as the township Employee of the Month for exemplary service. Snyder is the first employee to receive this new award.