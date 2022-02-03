When: Solanco school board meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: Enrollment in Solanco Virtual Academy has grown by 80 students since Oct. 1 of last year, district Assistant Superintendent Robert Dangler reported to the board.

Why it matters: The district was fortunate to offer an in-house virtual learning option prior to the pandemic, Superintendent Brian Bliss said, and that allowed students to engage in online learning within the district rather than to attend a cyber charter school. Bliss said the district’s goal is to be innovative and widen its catalog of high-quality courses it makes available to students, allowing students to tailor their education to their individual interests and needs.

Staffing shortage: Bliss said the district is struggling to keep its buildings operational in light of current staffing shortages. Bliss emphasized this issue is not isolated to Solanco, as staffing shortages are impacting districts on a broad scale.

Quotable: “We are, like every district, struggling to staff our buildings on a regular basis,” said Bliss. “We are struggling to keep our buildings open and operational with staffing, currently.”

Kudos: At the close of the meeting, board President Craig Chubb thanked district staff for their enduring efforts throughout the pandemic.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.