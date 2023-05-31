When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: Becker Engineering LLC, the township’s longtime engineering firm, severed ties with the township via a letter dated May 12.

The letter: Supervisor Chairman Lorenzo Bonura read the letter signed by company owner Dan Becker. It said, “From our perspective, we have professionally represented the Township in the most cost effective and efficient way possible for more than 18 years. However, as a result of recent Township personnel actions and comments, we must now terminate that representation.” Becker acknowledged that the sudden departure of his firm would present challenges in transitioning to a new engineering firm. Becker wrote that his firm “would be open to discussing an approach to complete a timely transition to the new appointed professional, so the Township can attempt to keep current active projects moving forward.”

Conditions: The letter laid out two conditions regarding participation by Becker during the transition. First, the supervisors would have to provide “written acknowledgment to Becker that all currently past due and future invoices will be processed and paid by the township in a timely manner.” Second, the supervisors must appoint one of their own “as a point of contact person who will provide clear direction to Becker regarding all work requests.” The condition also stated that “Becker will not acknowledge, nor respond to, any correspondence in any format from the current Township Manager.”

No comment: Company owner Dan Becker told a reporter via phone call that “any information you want must come from the township.” When asked about a reason at the meeting, Township Manager Tommy Ryan also declined to answer.

Discussion: Bonura said he appreciated the work Becker has done in the past. “They’ve been very professional and they were great to work with.” Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco asked his fellow supervisors about the reason for the cancellation of services. Neither Bonura nor Jeffrey Mitchell responded. Carrasco then asked who will act as the point person Becker suggested in the letter. Bonura rejected the idea and said the township was severing ties immediately and having no board member interact with Becker over any projects.

Quotables: “Their bills will get paid in a timely fashion, but we are not going to discuss any projects with them because we’re moving on. That’s my wish,” Bonura said. “We just got fired,” said former supervisor Doug Mackley. “The township got fired. You can spin it anyway you want. Eighteen years these guys have been here. They’ve done wonderful work, and they fired us. Do you understand the ramifications that sends throughout the county?” Mackley said.

New appointment: The board selected Technicon Enterprises as interim engineering firm. Technicon already provides other services to the township including zoning issues.

Other business: East Cocalico supervisors heard a proposal from Kelly Morgan of Reamstown Fire Company on a tax relief proposal that would grant earned income and real estate tax credits to volunteer firefighters, fire police and EMTs. The purpose is to encourage more residents to volunteer. To be eligible for the program, emergency personnel must make it to a certain number of emergency calls, fundraising functions, meetings, training sessions and other related activities. Volunteers must live and serve in the township and can receive earned income tax credit of one half of 1% up to $500. Real estate tax credit can be 100% up to $600. Morgan said all three fire companies — Reamstown, Smokestown and Stevens — are ready to move forward with the program. The discussion will continue at the next supervisors meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. on June 1 at Reamstown fire hall.