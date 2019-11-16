- When: Council meeting, Nov. 12.

- What happened: Council deferred a decision on which ambulance company will be Columbia’s preferred service provider. The preferred provider gets the first call when an ambulance is needed in the borough.

- Why it matters: The borough’s volunteer quick response service has decided to merge with Lancaster Emergency Medical Services, and the conjoined entity has asked the borough to recognize it as its preferred provider. Susquehanna Valley EMS, which has been Columbia’s preferred provider for 20 years, is looking to maintain that status.

- Quotable: “At the last minute I received some information from one of the proposed providers about a decision that may affect the quality and the service, particularly as it relates to our (quick response service) and paramedic services,” said Todd Burgard, who serves a council’s lead for public safety.

- Background: Ambulance company officials have argued over Susquehanna Valley’s response times, with LEMSA and the quick response service claiming those times do not meet industry standards. Meanwhile, Susquehanna Valley asserts the numbers used by LEMSA are not accurate and has provided documents it says show they perform significantly better.

- What’s next: Burgard gave all the parties until close of business Feb. 15 to submit any additional information they might want council to consider in making a decision. A decision is expected to come as soon as council’s Nov. 26 meeting.

For more local government coverage, click here.