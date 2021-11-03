The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

J & S Pizza Lions, 31 West Main St., Oct. 27. Fail. Several foods in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler are stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards are not resurfaced or discarded as required. Bedding and personal materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Several food storage containers, located in the food preparation areas, are not labeled with the common name of the foods. Ice chute of the fountain soda machine, located in the dining area, has an accumulation of biofilm-like residue and is not clean to sight or touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility.

Annville Elementary School, 205 South White Oak St., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Bethel Township

Esther’s, 2957 Route 22, Oct. 27. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Assorted food containers hqd food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Light’s Victorian Farmhouse, 81 Wampler Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 649 East Lincoln Ave., Oct. 25. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Employee donned single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Deli meat and cheese at 44 to 46 degrees F while being sliced. Assorted food containers, and processing equipment had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Kutztown Community Fire Co., 519A Kutztown Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Jonestown Borough

Jonestown American Legion, 334 North Lancaster St., Oct. 27. Pass. Lower compartments of refrigerated preparation table, located nearest the walk-in coolers, have standing water and may require repair. Blade of the table-mounted can opener has old food residue. Deflector plate of ice machine has an accumulation of biofilm-like residue. Time and temperature control for safety foods that are being prepared by the facility, frozen and thawed for later use are not being date marked properly.

North Cornwall Township

Starbucks, 1501 Quentin Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair including pony tails.

North Lebanon Township

Lebanon Food Mart, 1610 North 7th St., Oct. 26. Pass. Several food containers on the storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Mini Mart, 1499 East Cumberland St., Oct. 26. Pass. Milk was on display for sale beyond the sell by date. Non-food contact surfaces in display case and drink dispensers not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

North Londonderry Township

Palmyra Area High School, 1125 Park Dr., Oct. 27. Pass. Scoop was used for dispensing ice from the ice machine stored on a towel between use, instead of a non-porous food contact surface. Deflector plate within the ice machine has biofilm-like residue accumulation along the edge and upper-corner. Deflector plate within the ice machine has a loose or missing rivet or fastener and requires repair.

Palmyra Borough

Lazzaro’s Italian Bistro, 49 North Railroad St., Oct. 28. Pass. Food storage containers, located throughout the food preparation areas, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Several foods are stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler. A variety of time and temperature control for safety foods, located in the top portion of the refrigerated preparation table nearest the stove, were held at approximately 50 degrees F. Pizza peel stored directly on top of the pizza oven between uses. Biofilm-like residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine.

Palmyra Area Middle School, 50 West Cherry St., Oct. 27. Pass. Clean utensils and food equipment are being placed on towels to air dry, instead of a non-porous service such as a drying rack or shelving. Biofilm-like residue on the textured name plate found on the edge of the shelf in the storage rack.

Fabio & Joe’s Pizza, 19 North Railroad St., Oct. 26. Pass. Wall-mounted fry press, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Floor tiles around the three-bay sink and rear food preparation area are cracked and damaged. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Cans of food stored on shelves outside of the facility, where they may be subject to contamination from pests, rodents, etc. Mop water is not disposed of immediately following use. Several food storage containers, located throughout the food preparation area, not labeled with the common name of the food. Meatballs, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165 degrees F for 15 seconds for hot holding.

Richland Borough

On Fire Youth Ministries, 17 West Main St., Oct. 25. Pass. Litter and debris under equipment.

South Annville Township

Annville-Cleona Middle School and High School, 520 South White Oak St., Oct. 26. Pass. Boxes of food and beverages stored directly below condensation dripping from the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. Accumulation of static dust on the hood filters in the food preparation area. Accumulation of static dust on the guard of the fan in the ware washing area.

West Cornwall Township

Robert’s Diner, 15 East Main St., Oct. 28. Pass. An employee was touching toast with bare hands. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Delivery door, located at the rear of the facility, has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of pests.