When: Manheim Township school board voting meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: The meeting was held at the Manheim Township High School auditorium in anticipation of a crowd, but attendance was sparse and the meeting seemed routine — revised music classes, new clubs, field trips, policies — until the end, when public comments turned to transgender athletes and emotions ran high. Six people spoke, a student and five parents. Some thanked the board for dealing with the difficult issue, others found fault with the board for delaying action. At previous last meeting, the board voted 6-3 to table the discussion until federal guidance is issued.

Comment: Student Lexi Sneller faulted the board for leaving students unprotected, considering that no one knows when the guidance will be issued. “Allow us to have a policy so we’re not left unprotected,” she said. “Federal guidance could take years and years. There are biological differences between women and men. Please reconsider.” Debbie Neal said she opposes transgender boys playing girls sports, noting that more than 600 residents signed a petition supporting privacy for girls in girls sports. “Why are we ignoring non-trans students,” she asked.

Also: Marissa Kmiec said she believes the discussion “is a colossal waste of time” and criticized the board for not having “the courage to move forward.” She accused the board of being disingenuous by tabling the issue rather than voting after a four-hour meeting on Oct. 13. “Mr. Grosh,” she said, speaking to the board president, “we will not forget this when you’re on the ballot.”

Opposite opinions: Bridget Steller thanked the board for tabling the issue, criticizing board member Keith Krueger, who raised the issue at a previous meeting, for stoking fears and incited anger. “The fire is burning,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to quash that fire.” She urged the board to listen to transgender students. “Our students need your support now more than ever.”

Also: Liz North encouraged the board to use the hiatus as an opportunity to get to know transgender students “as individuals, not just caricatures. Walk in their shoes, so you can have more understanding.” North’s husband, Jesse North, was the last to speak, expressing his appreciation for all the board’s hard work and its decision to wait for federal guidance. “Folks need to do their homework,” he said. “My kid came out last month, and I had a lot of work to do.” He said his child felt safe at school until the board began discussing the transgender athletes. “I hope you take action to make the school district safe.”

Other business: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann gave a presentation on basic demographic and enrollment data for 2022-23. He said enrollment is now at 5,939, representing 18 more students than last year at this time. The highest enrollment was 5,977 in 2019-2020. Three out of 10 students are eligible for free or reduced lunch, up 2% from last year. Also, 882 students, 33 more than last year, are homeschooled or attend private, charter or cybercharter schools.

Board liaison reports: Board member JoAnn Hentz said 426 of 500 school boards in the state have asked for charter school funding to be revised. At a meeting in May, board member Nikki Rivera wrote a letter to state Rep. Mike Sturla and state Sen. Ryan Aument asking for a reduction in cyber charter funding, noting that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has reported that only about 9% of students are enrolled in charter schools, but approximately $1 of every $5 in local property taxes goes toward charter school costs.

IU13: Rivera noted that the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 has a new home in the former H.C. Burgard Elementary School in Manheim, which she said has been completely renovated.