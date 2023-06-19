When: Rapho Township supervisors work session, June 15. Vice Chair Jere Swarr was absent.

What happened: Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport LLC representatives presented a proposal to provide emergency medical services throughout the township beginning next year.

Background: Scott Buchle, prehospital services director for Life Lion, said the organization serves the township’s most densely populated area — the area between Route 772, Route 230 and just north of Route 283. The organization also serves the township’s “southern end”, which includes the village of Newtown. The rest of the township is served by Northwest EMS, which is planning to form a regional medical services authority. Supervisors rejected joining the authority Nov. 17.

Proposal: Buchle said an advanced life support unit would provide around the clock service to the township. He said Penn State Health has agreements in place with major healthcare insurers including Medicare and Medicaid for reimbursement of care, and as a division of Penn State Health, those agreements apply to Life Lion’s emergency medical services. Buchle said Lion Lion also benefits from the health system’s purchasing power for supplies and employee costs, such as benefits including healthcare.

Facility: Life Lion provides service to a portion of the township from a facility on Church Street in Mount Joy Borough. To serve the balance of the township, an advanced life support unit would be stationed either in the township or in the Manheim area. The station would be staffed around the clock. In response to a question from Township Manager Randall Wenger, Buchle said the organization would be OK working from a temporary facility for a short time until a permanent facility could be secured.

What’s next: Since it was a work session, supervisors took no action on the proposal. Buchle said Life Lion would like an indication in July or August if the township wishes to have the organization expand its emergency medical services. If supervisors decide to proceed, Life Lion would present a contract, and supervisors would take action on the contract.