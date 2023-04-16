When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: Short-term rental accommodations will be allowed in the downtown business district, Borough Council decided.

Details: Council approved an ordinance allowing owners of commercial property in the business district to rent residential space above their property at no more than 30 days at a time.

Public response: No comments on the ordinance were offered on the change.

Also: Council approved Borough Code changes allowing council or its solicitor to begin legal proceedings more quickly when the code enforcement officer determines a violation notice would have no effect. Another change requires 10-year lithium battery smoke detectors in most rental properties. Other changes to the code include the following: practices under transient business permits will be more clearly defined; restricted parking on certain streets in the borough will be defined; the cost of any sewer capacity reviews requested by a property owner are the responsibility of the owner; new fees are set for certain code violations.

Downtown renewal: The borough received a $135,000 federal Community Development Block grant to fund a new downtown development plan, council announced during the meeting. Elizabethtown Development Authority will contribute an additional $15,000.

Regional planning: Borough Council reviewed a draft of a new regional comprehensive plan to guide the greater Elizabethtown community’s future. The plan was created in conjunction with West Donegal, Mount Joy and Conoy townships as well as the Lancaster County Planning Department.

Opioid settlement: Council approved county participation in a new round of national opioid settlement with Teva, Walmart, Walgreens, Allergan and CVS. A new round of settlement worth $12.9 million could be coming to Lancaster County over the next 15 years. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said the approval does not guarantee any money for the borough, but greater participation by municipalities ensures more money for the county. The money will be spent on drug treatment and prevention.

Polling place change: Borough staff discussed the possibility that the Lancaster County Board of Elections would be moving the polling place currently at the Elizabethtown Church of God to the second floor of the Elizabethtown Public Library in time for the next primary election. If approved, the changes will be posted on the borough website.