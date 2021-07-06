When: Elizabethtown Area School board meeting, June 15.

What happened: Next school year, students will attend school in person five days a week, and students and staff will not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who wish to wear masks may do so, board President Terry Seiders said.

Also: The E-town Cyber online program will be available for students who wish attend school virtually, according to a letter sent to district families and posted online.

What’s next: The district must submit a draft COVID-19 health and safety plan to the state by July 31. A final plan must be approved by the board and submitted to the state by Sept. 1, so the board will vote on the plan at the Aug. 10 meeting. The board does not meet in July.

Budget and taxes: By a vote of 7-2, the board approved a final budget of $68.77 million for 2021-22, which includes a 2.9 % increase in property taxes. Board members Michael Martin and Menno Riggleman voted no on the budget. Martin cast the only no vote on the annual tax levy resolution that establishes the real estate tax at 18.0669 mills. A 2.9 % tax increase will add $91.65 to the tax bill of a median-value home.

Public comment: Danielle Lindemuth, Republican candidate for the Elizabethtown school board, criticized the district for including what she described as instruction on gender identify and sexual preference. She asked the board to institute a policy that would leave the topics of gender identity and sexual preference “at home.” Lindemuth said, “At no time should a public school be teaching about sexual preference,” alleging the district allows for elementary students to be asked “sexual identity questions.”

District response: District spokesman Troy Portser said Lindemuth’s allegation about elementary students is false. In describing fifth-grade health class, he stated in an email that “it is not in the curriculum and is not taught nor asked of our students.” Portser had previously stated the district’s curriculum on human sexuality is aligned with state standards. Information on the curriculum can be found on the district’s website, under the Academics tab.

Flag allegation: Lindemuth also said there have been instances of American flags being replaced with LGBTQ flags in the classroom and students being disciplined for erasing items left on a chalkboard when an LGBTQ club had met in a classroom.

District response: Portser responded in an email the allegation about flags being replaced is “completely false.” He said an American flag is hung in every classroom. An LGBTQ flag hangs in addition to the American flag in the classroom that hosts the board-approved Gay-Straight Alliance Club. As for discipline, Portser said that, like all other classrooms that host clubs, if a student intentionally erases club information on a white board without permission, that student would be talked to by the club adviser and/or administration.

Who is Lindemuth?: She is campaigning for school board along with her husband, Stephen, who is also running for judge of elections in Mount Joy Township. According to reports, the couple has supported the false claim that widespread voter fraud kept former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 presidential election.

Resignations: The board approved the resignation of Jason Potts, the high school’s assistant principal, effective June 9. Portser said after the meeting that Potts resigned for personal reasons. Also, high school Principal Maura Hobson is resigning in December to take another position out of state. A new high school assistant principal will be hired after the new principal is on board.

High school courses: The board approved four high school courses with low enrollments, including Advanced Placement physics that residents had advocated for.