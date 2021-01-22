When: Elizabethtown Area School board meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: The board reviewed a timeline for deciding on whether to close Mill Road and Rheems elementary schools and consolidate grades kindergarten through second into East High and Bainbridge elementary schools, or to continue with a previously planned renovation to Rheems, with Mill Road likely to be closed.

How it works: The solicitor for the Elizabethtown Area School District, Jeffrey Litts of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLP, outlined the legally mandated steps a school board must take when considering the closure of a school building. The process is governed by public school code statutes and state Board of Education regulations. A school board must hold a public hearing at least 90 days before a decision is made to close a building, Litts said. Also, notice of that hearing must be advertised 15 days prior in a newspaper of general circulation. Therefore, the public hearing process takes a minimum of 105 days.

Quotable: “The mandated hearing process cannot be done quickly or secretly,” Litts said.

What’s next: The timeline, to be approved Jan. 26, would include a presentation on enrollment projections and discussion of building capacities at the March 9 and 23 meetings. The April 13 and 27 board meetings would include information on alignment options for kindergarten through second grades along with budget impacts. Discussions would continue at meetings in May, June, August and September, with two community forums to be held June and September, with dates to be announced. At the Oct. 12 board workshop, the administration will present its recommendation on alignment options, including possible school closures. At the Oct. 26 meeting, the board would decide whether to consider a school closure.

Crucial vote: If the vote is no, the process ends. If the vote is yes, then a public hearing will be advertised and held between Nov. 15 and 23. The final vote on the alignment option and building closure would take place at the board meeting on Feb. 22, 2022.

Other business: The school district plans to survey its families and the community about a proposal to start the next school year on Monday, Aug. 23, the same day as the Elizabethtown Fair starts. Typically, the first school day has been the Monday following the Elizabethtown Fair’s last day on Saturday. But that will change if the school board approves a proposed 2021-22 school year at its Feb. 23 meeting. Students would be dismissed early that week.