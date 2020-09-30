When: School board meeting, Sept 22.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Balliet discussed the district's handling of positive COVID-19 cases. On Sept. 25, three days after the meeting, the district announced its third confirmed case, this time at Bear Creek School. The board also addressed sports attendance with guidance issued after the meeting, making it possible for more fans to attend games.

COVID-19: All persons who had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive had been notified and instructed on their next steps, which could include a 14-day quarantine, the district stated on its website. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. In reporting cases to district families and the community, the district will not specify whether cases involve students, staff or guests, Balliet said during the meeting.

Sports attendance: On Sept. 28, the district issued new guidelines for spectators at athletic events. This comes following a federal judge's ruling that Gov. Tom Wolf's restriction on size limits for gatherings is unconstitutional. The district will continue livestreaming the varsity football games and girls volleyball games.

How it works: Designated seating areas that are 6 feet apart have been established at each athletic venue for invited spectators. Face coverings are required at both indoor and outdoor sporting events. Spectators must stay in the seating areas, with family members sitting in pairs. Spectators must remain separate from student athletes. Students may attend as guests but must stay with parents or guardians. There will be no student cheering sections at any event. Concession stands will not be open at any of the venues, and no food or drink will be permitted inside the gated stadiums or gymnasium.

Football: For football games in the White Family Dental Stadium, football players, cheerleaders and senior band members will each receive two guest tickets. For Thursday evening band performances, all band members will receive two guest tickets. The first home football game is on Friday, Oct. 9, against Warwick High School. Home team spectators must enter the football stadium through the main gate next to the tennis courts. Guests must remain in the bleachers and not stand along the fence. An allotment of guest tickets will be given to visiting teams to distribute, and those guests must enter through the far gate off East High Street. No tickets will be distributed or sold at the football stadium or other gated locations.

Other sports: Students playing field hockey and soccer at Jane Hoover Field will receive two guest tickets each for games. There are designated seating areas in the bleachers and around the field. For indoor volleyball, two guest tickets will be issued for each player, and guests must sit in designated areas in the gymnasium bleachers. Tickets are not required for the tennis courts and grass playing fields between East High Elementary School and the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, but spectators should remain in the designated seating areas. Cross-country spectators also don't need tickets but should spread out along the course at a safe physical distance of at least 6 feet.

Quotable: "The cooperation in wearing masks and maintaining safe physical distancing is very much appreciated and it's evident throughout each and every one of our buildings," Balliet said during the meeting. She said these protocols apply anytime anyone is on campus for any reason, including athletic events.

Online learning: Assistant Superintendent Daniel Serfass said teachers are becoming increasingly comfortable with online instruction and technology. He said that student attendance and engagement overall has been good, but that staff are reaching out to those students not as engaged or not completing work.