When: Elizabethtown Area school board workshop meeting, June 13. Board member James Emery was absent.

What happened: The board heard about plans for an accessible and inclusive playground at Bear Creek School, which houses third through fifth grades. Bear Creek Principal Jacques Viau and physical education teacher Andy Klose presented details about the project. Vicky Martin, the mother of a rising fourth-grader who uses a motorized wheelchair, described how the playground would benefit her son and other students.

Background: As part of a graduate class project, Klose looked at the school’s playground facilities and wondered: “What does Isaiah have out in the playground for him to do?” Klose asked some students, who said there is nothing. Mrs. Martin, whose family moved to the district last fall, said her son has osteogenesis imperfecta, which causes bones to fracture easily. During recess, her son, accompanied by his nurse, uses the walking path. After visiting Isaiah’s class, she contacted the district about adding accessible equipment. “The kids had asked me about him playing with them at recess. They are so bummed that they can’t play with him at recess,” said Mrs. Martin, who said her son “loves playing with his friends.” The accessible playground would be an “incredible game-changer” because it could be used by all students, she said.

Details and funding: Students contributed ideas for the playground, which would have a soft surface and could include a sway glider and such items as a xylophone and sensory panels. The school’s Fun Run raised over $23,000 for the project, Klose said. The Elizabethtown Area Education Foundation is contributing $5,000, and the district will pursue a $25,000 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Viau said. Funding could also come from the capital projects budget. Viau anticipates that some equipment in this multiphase project will be installed this coming school year. The playground will be open to the community,

2023-24 budget: With no discussion and a 5-3 vote, the board adopted a final budget of $84.4 million, with a 3% property tax increase that brings the millage to 19.1671. Total expenditures include $7 million, from the $8.7 million already in a committed fund balance, for proposed athletic facility upgrades. Voting no were Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and board Vice President Michael Martin. The three also voted no on the annual tax levy resolution. All board members approved a homestead and farmstead exclusion resolution that will give qualified property owners a real-estate tax reduction of $108.35.

New CFO: The board unanimously approved a personnel report that included the hiring of Thomas Strickler as the district’s chief finance and operations officer at an annual salary of $135,000. His five-year contract begins July 1. Strickler previously served as superintendent of Columbia Borough School District.

Books policy: The policy committee met in public June 8 to further review revisions to the district’s Policy 109, on library materials, following public and board feedback. The revamping of Elizabethtown’s policy resulted from a parent’s unsuccessful challenge last year to remove the controversial novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the middle/high school library because of sexually explicit content. The proposed policy outlines definitions and a rating system for mature content along with an opt-out process and procedure for challenging library materials. Martin, policy committee chair, said that after reviewing a library policy at Central Bucks School District, the committee changed wording within the definition for “excessive or gratuitous sexuality” to now say “the description or depiction of sexual acts.” The broader “sexual acts” phrase replaces a more detailed list. The committee believes this change makes the proposed policy “more comprehensive,” Martin said. He also said the district solicitor considered a concern that the rating system could be unconstitutional because it would restrict access but concluded that it would not be.

Discussion: Board member James Read said, “I just think it’s well-done, and I totally support this policy as it’s written.” Mrs. Lindemuth asked Superintendent Karen Nell if she believed any books could be removed because of the new policy, if adopted. Nell said librarians will go through the entire collection to align books to the new rating system and evaluate them based on the newly defined criteria, so some books could be removed. She urged patience because the process will take time, as the collection numbers in the thousands.

What’s next: The board will vote on the policy for first-reading approval at the June 27 meeting. If approved, the policy will be up for final approval on Aug. 22.