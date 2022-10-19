When: Elizabethtown school board workshop meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: An impassioned but mostly civil discussion took place among board members on whether to remove the controversial book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews from the high school/middle school library, known as the Instructional Media Center, because of vulgar and sexual content. Warning that “I’m going to use some language here,” Danielle Lindemuth gave a tally of the profanities in the book, saying six curse words aloud. One, the F-word, appeared 53 times, she said.

Quotable: “I’m not saying all that to be sensational. I’m saying that because that is exactly what is in this book,” said Lindemuth, drawing applause from part of the audience.

Background: At a school board meeting last November, a man read an excerpt where the characters discuss performing oral sex on a female, saying his 11-year-old daughter checked out the book. The book was removed temporarily. The man reportedly gave a false name and apparently doesn’t have a child in the district. The book has since been a topic of public comment at meetings, with residents arguing for and against keeping it. (That continued Oct. 11.) In April, parent Tina Wilson filed a request to remove the book. A district committee reviewed the request, deciding in May that the book should remain. That decision was appealed to Superintendent Michele Balliet, who in July agreed with the committee’s decision. Now it’s up to the school board, which will decide the book’s fate at the Oct. 25 meeting.

The list: The novel is on a list of books flagged for mature content; parents and guardians can opt their students out of accessing those books. Lindemuth pointed out that the list has greatly increased to more than 1,500 books. District spokesman Troy Portser explained later that the list has expanded since sixth grade became part of the middle school and because there are duplicate copies of books; the process is ongoing.

Discussion: Danielle Lindemuth said she was only able to read 120 pages of the book. Her research yielded the term “pervasively vulgar” to describe the book. Stephen Lindemuth said the book should be discontinued from school library shelves, describing it as “over the top” in terms of language and sexuality. Craig Hummer, James Read and Karen Sweigart supported keeping the book. Hummer loved the book and discussed it with his high school child. Read said the administration and committee exercised due diligence in reviewing the book. Sweigart agreed with those findings. Citing the First Amendment, Sweigart said the book should remain with an opt-out process. Michael Martin described his struggle with the decision, saying that while he is concerned about sexually graphic material, he is also concerned that groups targeting books will move from one topic to another.

Quotable: “The idea that our students have access to this is heart-wrenching for me,” Danielle Lindemuth said. “We do not want to hear our children talking about these kinds of things walking down the hallway in school,” Stephen Lindemuth said. “I believe it absolutely belongs in the library and belongs as a choice to parents whether or not they want their students to read the book,” Hummer said. “It isn’t for this board to determine what parents should or should not allow their children to read. That’s not our job,” Read said. “It’s about freedom, the bottom line, and about choice.”

Policy and compromise: While education committee chair Caroline Lalvani reminded board members that the sole decision is whether this book should remain, the effectiveness of the opt-out policy was discussed. And Martin believes a lack of a robust policy on material selection is a greater problem than an individual book. James Emery suggested having an opt-in process rather than opt-out.

Girls wrestling: The board heard a proposal to start a varsity girls wrestling program by Thanksgiving. Athletic director Bill Templin explained that the PIAA considers girls wrestling an emerging sport, with 68 programs in the state and eight in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Templin said between six and 12 girls have been attending off-season workouts, and several elementary and middle school girls are interested. Templin noted that collegiate programs offer scholarship opportunities. Accompanying him were Noreen Lehman, ninth grade; Alivia Fox, seventh grade; and Leah Reinhart, 11th grade.

Quotable: “Having an opportunity to wrestle with and against girls at a college level would be an amazing opportunity for me,” said Lehman. “With the board’s support, our girls team would have the same opportunity as the guys to compete for a state championship title and would position me and my teammates for a college recruitment opportunity.”

Bocce ball and leadership club: Also presented was a plan to start a Unified Bocce Ball team and an Inclusive Leadership Club this school year. Both are under Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports. The after-school bocce ball program would involve students with intellectual disabilities and those without. The leadership club, required by Interscholastic Unified Sports, would meet during the school day. Payton Kraft, a junior, described her experience with the Dover Area High School bocce ball program. Both programs, along with girls wrestling, will be up for approval Oct. 25.

Athletic facilities: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, discussed developing a master plan for the athletic facilities and recommended a feasibility study. Possible upgrades include replacing the track, installing artificial turf in Thompson Field and adding a fieldhouse. On Oct. 25, Forry will present two study proposals from ELA Group and Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, at a combined cost of less than $15,000.