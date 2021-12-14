When: Elizabethtown Area School District board reorganization meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell presented a comprehensive overview of the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment process, which included a section on how the district selects books and instructional materials.

Background: The presentation was in part a response to a citizen’s concerns over a book in the middle school library, and in part an effort to provide information to new board members and familiarize them with educational terminology, spokesperson Troy Portser said following the meeting. At the Nov. 9 meeting, an unknown man, who provided a false name, voiced his concern about the mature novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” found in the middle school library. The man proceeded to read an explicit excerpt from the book.

Opt-out process: Nell explained that the Elizabethtown Area Middle School library offers an opt-out process for parents to request that their children not be allowed to check out books with mature themes. Nell also stated that if high school parents have similar concerns, Principal Jason D’Amico would be happy to work with them to opt out.

Public comments: Three members of the public spoke out against banning books. Robert Hoehn talked about how the unknown man manipulated the board and community by lying.

Quotable: “If the mystery man’s true intention was to help the community, then they would have worked with the school administration to investigate the issue,” Hoehn said.

Reorganization: Judge Randy Miller administered the oath of office to three newly elected school board members — James Emery, Danielle Lindemuth and Steven Lindemuth — and one reelected member James Read. The board reelected Terry Seiders as president and elected Michael Martin as vice president.

Full-day kindergarten: Nell and Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent for student support services and compliance, shared a timeline they will use to investigate implementing full-day kindergarten. The timeline includes surveying the community this spring and providing an analysis to the board by September. The board would vote on full-day kindergarten in October, and if approved, the district would implement the program by 2024-25.

Mask mandate: The board discussed possible changes to the health and safety plan in light of the most recent mask mandate reinstated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Emery, Craig Hummer, Danielle Lindemuth, Stephen Lindemuth, and Martin all expressed their support in revisiting the health and safety plan now that three new board members have been elected. Emery said he was not looking for a solicitor’s recommendation but “written law” on the subject. Three members of the public also spoke out against the mandate during public comment time.

What’s next: Superintendent Michele Balliet said she will ask the district’s solicitor to attend the next board meeting per the board’s direction. However, Seiders said there could be changes from the state regarding the mask mandate before then.