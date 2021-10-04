When: Elizabethtown Area School board meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Compared with two weeks earlier, when 140 people showed up in person and 55 people spoke, the audience in the Elizabethtown Area High School’s auditorium appeared sparse, with approximately 45 people present mainly to address their dissatisfaction with the district’s compliance with the state mask mandate. Many speakers said they felt the board is ignoring their desire to give parents and students a choice on whether to wear masks. The meeting drew nearly 80 viewers online. Board member Menno Riggleman was absent for the second meeting in a row, and Vice President M. Caroline Lalvani came in late.

Legal advice: At the Sept. 14 meeting, board President Terry Seiders said the district solicitor said the state masking order is a legal one that must be followed until it is revoked or overturned.

Public comment: Two speakers promised action. Justin Roether said he has filed a formal complaint with the board, and Bobbi Thompson told board members that she planned to sue them individually. Senior Patrick Boyer, who was honored as a Student of the Month at the start of the meeting, said he doesn’t mind wearing a mask and thinks the board has the students’ best interest at heart. Doug Lamb said that he and other local businessmen would help pay to have a different attorney look at the mask requirement “and get you free from this bondage that you’re under.”

Candidates speak: Democratic school board candidate Kristy Moore was the only other speaker endorsing the mask requirement. Republican school board candidate Danielle Lindemuth said the district has ignored parents when they have reached out to discuss various issues, which she has experienced personally. She acknowledged encouraging parents to exercise their choice to remove their children from EASD and enroll them in an outside cybercharter school, which costs the district money. “What we want is for the school district to realize that we as parents have a say in our child’s education, that we as parents and community members are no longer going to be ruled by an oligarchical system that uses bullying tactics to get you to fall in line with them,” said Lindemuth.

Other business: The board heard an update on bus transportation from Dan Forry, director of finance and operations. Noting the challenge in finding enough drivers here and elsewhere, Forry announced three routes are being eliminated, with the consolidation affecting 1,233 students. The goal remains to keep all rides less than 60 minutes, he said. Forry suggested surveying parents on whether they plan to have their children ride the bus, which will help as the district reviews routes.