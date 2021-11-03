When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: The potential closing of Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools and the possibility of full-day kindergarten were again discussed by the school board.

Background: At the Oct. 12 meeting, district administration recommended closing both schools and consolidating kindergarten through second grades into East High Street and Bainbridge elementary schools, a shift that could occur for the 2022-23 school year if the school board votes early next year to do so.

Rationale: While the possibility of closing the schools has been talked about for years, it became more likely when the decision was made to move sixth graders from Bear Creek School to the middle school and relocate third graders from the elementary schools to Bear Creek. That change, which occurred this school year, left extra capacity in the four elementary schools. Administrators have argued that consolidating four schools into two would maximize resources and provide more equitable services for students. The district would also save substantial money by not having to do needed renovations to Rheems and Mill Road. And if more space were needed, whether for an expanded kindergarten or a growing student population, it would be more cost-effective to put an addition onto East High, officials have said.

Enrollment impact: District-sponsored studies have projected that student enrollment will remain flat over the next decade despite new housing developments in the district. The trend is attributed to declining birth rates and an aging population.

Next steps: The next step is advertising, a minimum of 15 days beforehand, a public hearing on the school closings. A hearing could be held Monday, Nov. 22, which would also be livestreamed for viewing only. Citizens can make comments at the hearing or submit written comments during the following 30 days, through Dec. 22. There must be a 90-day waiting period between the public hearing and the board’s vote on whether to close one or both schools, so all pertinent information can be considered. That final vote will take place at the Feb. 22 school board meeting. For one or both schools to be closed, five of the nine school board members must vote in favor of that.

Kindergarten: In discussing full-day kindergarten, board members seemed open to the idea. Erin Grosh said she has long been enthusiastic about that possibility “and I am all in favor of seeing it move forward.” Michelle Pelna said, “Definitely, the community is in favor of full-day K, and I think there are definite benefits to it.” The board agreed to do a “deep dive” to look at such factors as staffing, space and whether the program could be a hybrid of full- and half-day kindergarten. Superintendent Michele Balliet said the administration will present a proposed timeline to frame the discussion.