When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, June 28. Board member Karen Sweigart was absent.

What happened: The school board amended the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan for the 2022-23 school year to allow the board to approve any changes in mitigation measures, including requiring masks, in the event of an outbreak, unless there is a “mandatory, valid and binding order from a governmental agency,” such as the state health department. Any changes must be voted upon at a public meeting, which could be a special meeting with 48 hours’ notice, depending upon when guidance is issued. While the favorable vote to amend the plan was unanimous, it followed a lengthy discussion on whether the district is obligated to follow governmental mandates.

Pre-pandemic school year: Before the discussion and vote, Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent, said the next school year should “look identical to what we were prior to COVID.” This includes optional masking, in place since Dec. 10, and all students able to eat in the cafeteria with no plexiglass separators at tables. Superintendent Michele Balliet noted that students can still eat in the high school lobby, as was permitted pre-pandemic. Also, Schwarzman said, there will be no contact tracing of students in close contact with persons who test positive for COVID-19, but parents/guardians are expected to keep children home when sick. The district will continue its cleaning protocols and promote respiratory etiquette and handwashing. As before, the district does not test students nor require COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mandate discussion: James Emery said the board should vote on any additional mitigation measures. Danielle Lindemuth also urged for mitigation implementation only after a board vote rather than “just blindly follow” an order.

Quotable: “To say that we’re going to automatically do something for a mandate has already been deemed unconstitutional,” said Emery, referring to the state Supreme Court’s December ruling that invalidated the state’s school mask mandate. “We need to, as a board, take control of our school district as we see fit, unless a law is passed down that binds us to something. Mandate is not law,” he added. He also said the district has an obligation to “test” such mandates by seeking legal advice. “We make sure it’s law before we implement it.”

Disagreement: Michael Martin noted that, in a civil lawsuit, the district and individual board members could lose legal protections by not following lawful orders. Balliet said she was uncomfortable with a board decision that could jeopardize state licensing and commissions of herself and other district employees. Caroline Lalvani and James Read argued that the board could challenge a mandate but is legally obligated to follow it while a challenge goes through the courts.

Quotable: “That’s what the democracy is. I am not going to go against my country or my state because I think my opinion matters more than what experts are trying to manage,” said Lalvani. Said Martin: “This is the Elizabethtown school board, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court or the United States Supreme Court.” Said Read: “This board does not have the authority to determine what is legal and what is not legal. … We are bound to follow the law.”

Public comment: Kristy Moore criticized “disturbing comments” made by Emery during a June 19 church service at LifeGate Elizabethtown that was livestreamed on Facebook. She quoted Emery’s comments about “demonic warfare” occurring at school board meetings as board members debate and vote on various matters: “We sit there and do our business and the enemy is there and he’s present and he’s free reign and he comes over that board and we’re constantly losing conservative votes 5 to 4 on a predominantly Republican board.” Emery then asked congregants to attend meetings and pray “to fend off the enemy, to fend off those arrows that are being shot at this board and corrupting minds from doing what we’re supposed to do.” Moore, who ran twice for school board and lost, said “dangerous rhetoric” like this led to violent threats against her and fellow Democratic candidates during last year’s campaign. “People said they wanted to see me and Sarah (Zahn) die,” Moore said.

Quotable: “We are not enemies. The school directors who vote differently than you, they are not your enemies, nor are they being controlled by one,” said Moore. “We are neighbors in this community. There are no demons present in this room.” While she supports board members’ good intentions, Emery’s comments “suggest that some of you are here to impose on others your own political and religious beliefs and convictions, and that is not OK.” She added that that church-state separation must be maintained.

Response: Approached after the meeting, Emery declined to respond to Moore’s comments. But when leaving the middle school, he said they were “way off base and way out of context.”

Book comments: Justin Roether followed up on his June 14 meeting comments, when he read a sexually explicit passage from “The Haters” by Jesse Andrews and said it was not on a list of books flagged for mature content. Later in that meeting, Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell said the book was on the list, correcting “misinformation.” Roether noted that he had been provided with the flagged list in February, which didn’t list “The Haters,” a book acquired in 2016. District spokesman Troy Portser said by email that the list was reviewed in April and May, and the book was added at that time.

Other business: Balliet announced that real estate taxes can now be paid online via the district’s website, etownschools.org. The board gave first-reading approval to six policies: student discipline, student expression/dissemination of materials, controlled substances, electronic devices, gifts and donations, and food services. The board does not meet in July, so these policies will be up for final approval at the Aug. 23 action meeting.