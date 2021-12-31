When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: After hearing comments from parents and community members, board members agreed to maintain the district’s current mask-optional health and safety plan.

Why it’s important: Board President Terry Seiders said the goal of the district’s policy is to keep students in school and to allow parental choice.

Resident comments: Parents and community members were divided on a universal masking policy for students, teachers and staff. Kristy Moore urged the board to return to requiring masks or face coverings “to keep our kids in school.” Kelly Fuddy also said masks should be required. Cindy Arnold urged the board to give students their freedom and not require mask-wearing. Tina Wilson also urged the board to make masks optional.

Quotables: “We can work together to keep our kids safe and in school by requiring masks. It’s a group project,” Fuddy said.

“Please give our children their lives back. Say no to any further mandates regarding masks or school closures,” Wilson said.

“I’m sick of hearing about masks. It’s our freedom to choose, and I think it should be the students’ choice, too,” Donna Coble said.

Board discussion: Recently seated board member Danielle Lindemuth said she’s had concerns about the quarantine requirement of the health and safety plan. She said requiring students to quarantine for 10 days who have been identified as having close contact with a student with a confirmed COVID-19 is keeping too many students out of school needlessly. She said parents should be the ones to make the decision about quarantining children who have been in close contact but do not have any symptoms. She also had concerns about the policy differentiating between vaccinated and nonvaccinated students. Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent for support services and compliance, said the quarantine period has changed as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidelines. The board agreed to further discuss possible revisions to the district’s quarantine measures during an upcoming meeting.

Elementary school closing: Coble said she’s concerned about the possibility of Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools closing in light of the proposed residential development in Mount Joy Township near Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Norlanco outpatient facility. She asked the board to consider the potential influx of students from this development when making their decision about the schools. A final vote is slated for Feb. 22.