When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Nov. 18; all council members and the mayor were present.

What happened: Borough Council approved two resolutions related to final approval of the borough’s 2022 proposed budget. Expected in the final budget will be an increase in quarterly sewer fees for households from $92 to $105, as well as a real estate tax hike bringing the millage rate from 4.6 to new rate in the range of 5.1 to 5.4.

What this means: Moving to a higher tax rate would mean about a $75 tax increase for a home assessed at $150,000, Council President J. Marc Hershey said. The tax would generate new revenue to the borough of between $319,000 and $510,000.

Background: For three years, the sewer fund been run in the negative, and results from a recent inspection by engineers has shown the need for upgrades and replacement in the sewer system. In addition, rising costs have forced the borough to make the decision to raise taxes, Hershey said.

Also: Council discussed a possible increase in trash and recycling fees.

Quotable: “This was a tough year, but I think everyone can see that costs are going up, and they affect the borough as well,” Hershey said.

What’s next: Council has until Dec. 23 to approve the final budget. Residents can view the proposed budget at borough offices, 600 N. Hanover St. Members of the public now can inspect and offer comment on the proposed budget before it is approved. Council meets next on Dec. 2.

Bridge projects: With the recent conclusion of repairs to three bridges in the borough deemed at risk due to increased water scouring, council approved the payment of $80,800 from the general fund to close out the contracts.