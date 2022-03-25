When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: Elizabethtown Public Library executive director Deb Drury presented recent upgrades to the library, both in programming and infrastructure, and listed future projects for which they need funding. The supervisors agreed to make a capital donation to the library for these future projects. The exact dollar amount will be an action item in the April agenda, but the board tentatively agreed to one-fourth of the total cost, given that the library also serves Elizabethtown Borough, and Mount Joy and Conoy townships.

Library updates: Drury explained the renovations done on the elevator, this summer’s youth reading list and how a member of the community generously covered the cost of updating their phone system. The phones are now able to make outbound calls.

Quotable: “We are up against a building that’s aging, and a community that uses the library quite heavily. There’s a significant need that remains, and some things that are more urgent than others” Drury said.

Property transfer tax revenues: $1 million was transferred from the general fund to the capital reserve fund. These funds are a result of unexpected property transfer tax revenues, resulting from multiple large property sales in the Conewago Industrial Park and a very active residential real estate market. Township Manager John Yoder said revenues like this should not be expected to happen again any time soon.