When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 16.

What happened: Nala, one of a handful of golden retrievers that will serve as trauma service dogs in support of police and emergency medical personnel in Lancaster and Dauphin counties, was sworn in by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Why this matters: A trauma service dog will help with mental health needs of officers and victims of trauma in the community.

Background: The Elizabethtown-based nonprofit Alpha Pack K9s LLC is providing the dogs. The golden retrievers will continue to undergo training as they begin service.

New office building: Council approved development of a 7,500-square-foot, one-story office building and lot at the corner of West Bainbridge Street and Masonic Drive. Exceptions were granted for sidewalks that are required by ordinance, as borough officials expect more work at the intersection in the near future.

Stream project: The borough will seek grants to help pay for the Hickory Lane stream restoration project. Potential grants include a federal Small Waters grant, a Lancaster County American Rescue Plan grant, as well as grants from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The project will restore a section of the stream to reduce soil runoff as required by state and federal stormwater regulations. The project could cost up to $3.4 million.

Ordinance changes: Council authorized the advertisement of proposed changes to the land development ordinance that will permit short-term lodging, if passed. A hearing on the changes will be held April 6. Proposed changes would create a new category of use: mixed-use short-term lodging accommodations. These would be permitted by right in the central business district and the mixed-use district in buildings for short-term rentals of less than 30 days. Stipulations state that at least one unit within the building shall be owner-occupied and that no meals may be served, in addition to other length of stay restrictions. Owners must obtain a residential rental license.

Also: The proposed ordinance amendment would revise the permitted fence height in a front yard from 3 feet to 4 feet. In addition, all professional offices, including medical, dental and veterinary offices, would be required to have six parking spaces per office. Council, however, delayed action on proposed changes to the borough traffic ordinance that would lower weight restrictions on a bridge on Apple Alley.

Auditor search: The borough will publish a request for proposals for auditing services, as well as for development of master site plan for Elizabethtown Community Park and a Downtown Development Plan. The requests will be posted on the borough website.