When: Elizabethtown Area School District workshop meeting on June 14.

What happened: School board members and the small number of attending citizens heard the reading of a sexually explicit passage from “The Haters,” a novel by Jesse Andrews, author of another book, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” that was recently challenged in the district.

Background: At a November school board meeting, a man allegedly giving a false name read a passage from “Me and Earl” about oral sex on a female, sparking the controversy. In April, parent Tina Wilson formally requested the book be removed from the high school/middle school library because of sexually explicit content. A review committee of district educators recently decided the book should remain. It is on a list of books flagged for mature content; parents and guardians can opt their children out of accessing those books. District spokesman Troy Portser said after the meeting that the committee’s decision has been appealed to the superintendent, after which it could go to the school board.

Other book: During public comment on June 14, Justin Roether read a passage from the 2016 novel “The Haters,” describing a male and female having sex. He claimed this book is not on the flagged book list and that the school has an unaccredited librarian. He also said the school board should approve the books on the flagged list.

Quotable: “I’d really like to see some changes with regards to what our children have access to and the kind of scrutiny that the school board has over the material,” said Roether.

Verbal exchange: Roether did not give the book’s title, and when board President Terry Seiders asked for the book’s name, Alisha Runkle interjected with the title, to which Roether replied, “Wonderful.” Runkle was one of five residents who in their public comments thanked the district for retaining “Me and Earl.” In responding to Seiders’ question, Runkle said she was currently reading “The Haters,” adding, “It’s a great book.”

Rebuttal: Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell said “The Haters” is on the flagged list, having verified that during the meeting following Roether’s comments and correcting “misinformation.” The book, she said, was acquired in 2016 and has been signed out three times.

Library information: Nell’s comments came when she listed the credentials of the teacher not named during the meeting, Christa Raudenbush, who oversees the high school/middle school Instructional Media Center in response to previous public comments about that teacher’s credentials. Raudenbush holds two master’s degrees and is enrolled in a master’s program for instructional media. Nell said that while this teacher does not hold library certification, two other individuals employed by the district do; therefore, the district follows state requirements. This teacher consults with these librarians, as well as with other English-certified peers, before submitting to building administrators a list of recommended books to purchase or retire, Nell said.

Quotable: “She does not act alone, and she does not take the responsibility of overseeing our high school/middle school IMC lightly. This teacher is a highly qualified and knowledgeable resource, and she is a valued employee of our district,” Nell said. Seiders noted the district does not have librarians in every building because several years ago, the board cut those positions to save money.

2022-23 final budget: With a 6-3 vote and no discussion, the board approved a $73.04 million budget with a 3% property tax increase. That brings the millage to 18.6089, for a tax bill of $3,349.60 — a $97.56 increase — for the owner of a homestead property with a median assessed value of $180,000. Voting no were Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and Michael Martin. Voting yes were James Emery, Craig Hummer, Caroline Lalvani, James Read, Karen Sweigart and Seiders. All voted to approve a homestead/farmstead real estate tax reduction of $115.24 for each of the 7,031 homestead/farmstead properties in the district.

Facilities overview: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, presented an overview of the district’s facilities and future needs, including a renovation of the high school/middle school and potential addition to East High Street Elementary School if the district decides to offer full-day kindergarten. Forry suggested drafting an athletic facilities master plan, last done in 2008. Possible upgrades include replacing the track and artificial turf for the football stadium. Also recommended is a fieldhouse or locker rooms, which could affect the scope of the high school/middle school project. The board will revisit this conversation, possibly at the June 28 meeting or when it meets again in August. No meetings are held in July.