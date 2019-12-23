When: Council meeting, Dec. 19
What happened: Council voted to hire Columbia Borough Manager Rebecca Secrist Denlinger as its new manager, effective Jan. 23.
Why she’s needed: Roni Ryan, who has been Elizabethtown’s manager for 10 years and has worked for the borough almost 20 years, is taking a new job with The Benecon Group, an employee benefits management company in Lititz.
Experience: According to information she posted on the business networking website LinkedIn, Denlinger has worked for Columbia since January 2018. She started there as the community and economic development director and assistant borough manager; she was promoted to borough manager in June 2018. Before that, she was owner and operator of Rising Tide Collaborative, a consulting firm, for more than three years. She also has worked at Rettew Associates and for Lancaster County. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University.
Salary: Denlinger is to be paid a salary of $100,000 a year.
Residence: Shortly before hiring Denlinger, council unanimously passed an ordinance rewriting parts of the borough code, including the requirements for borough manager. Previously, there was a requirement that the manager be a borough resident; that has been removed. Council President Marc Hershey said after the meeting that removing the requirement expands the pool of potential candidates for the job.