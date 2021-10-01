An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after police say his wife was found dead, and that he admitted to hitting and kicking her during a domestic dispute Thursday.

Christopher Alexander Mello, 39, is charged with a single count of aggravated assault.

Officers were dispatched sometime on Thursday to a residence in the 300 block of West High Street after Mello’s father reported that Mello was “acting crazy” and made a comment about his wife being dead, police said.

Responding officers reported hearing sobbing coming from inside the residence when they arrived, and they were met by Mello and a teenage boy carrying an infant.

Mello indicated his wife, who was not identified in the police report, was inside. Officers found her dead in a second-story bathtub.

The Lancaster County Deputy Coroner responded to the residence and conducted a visual examination of the woman’s body. He noted the woman had two black eyes and a laceration on her nose, police said.

Mello was taken to the Northwest Regional Police Department and interviewed by Lancaster County detectives. Police said he admitted to physically fighting his wife, including punching her in the face and kicking her while she was on the ground. Mello also said he physically attacked her the night before.

An autopsy will be performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office but the date has not been released.

Mello’s charges were approved by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown.

This is the second domestic-related charge for Mello in the past five months, as he was previously charged with terroristic threats for a separate incident at his home in April, police said. Those charges are pending.

Mello was arrested Friday morning and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Randall Miller. He was denied bail due to the nature of the charges and the ongoing investigation.

Mello is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Miller at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.