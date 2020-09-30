When: West Donegal Townshp supervisors meeting, Sept. 28.

What happened: During her annual report and request for municipal funding, Elizabethtown Public Library director Deb Drury, explained how library operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn. Yet even with its challenges, the library has found new ways to serve the community.

Why it matters: Like the library, the township is preparing its spending plan for next year, and the library typically receives municipal funding.

Background: The library has taken advantage of response funding from the CARES Act, as well as loans for personal protective equipment. The majority of the library’s employees are back working under abbreviated hours, Drury said.

Community outreach: At the beginning of the pandemic, library staff reached out to their constituents over the age of 65 to make a wellness check. They found around two dozen who had no close family or social connections, but fortunately all were able to make arrangements for food and other resources to be delivered.

Remote resources: Many of the library’s normal activities continued through the summer, although they looked very different. While its doors were closed, staff provided family guides to do story time at home, activity sheets for Educational Improvement Tax Credit programming, literacy programs for all ages and even bags of crayons for various children’s projects. The public was very responsive to this; people would return completed projects, which the library displayed in their windows.

Sustainable food effort: The library participates in a community-supported agriculture farm share, where residents can purchase baskets of local produce directly from a farmer on a regular basis.

Quotable: “We want to be a beacon of hope… a positive voice for our community,” Drury said.