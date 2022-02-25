When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: by a vote of 5 to 1, council passed a resolution eliminating the 15-mile residency requirement for borough police officers. With the department finding it increasingly difficult to hire officers, council hopes this will increase the talent pool. Council member Thomas Shaud opposed the motion with no comment.

Quotable: “The policing model has changed. We have much better mutual aid capability with other departments,” council President J. Marc Hershey said. “Almost nobody has a residency requirement anymore. This will help us stay competitive,” council member Jeff McCloud added.

Audit: Accountants from Trout CPA delivered the results of a “clean audit” for the year 2021 and said the borough had made sound choices in handling the challenges presented by the pandemic as well as $600,000 so far in federal assistance provided by the American Rescue Plan.

Capital projects: Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger informed council of several grants between $200,000 and $300,000 the borough would be applying for to help fund a number of upcoming capital projects. Funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be sought for watershed restoration and greenways plans, as well as the replacement of the Fun Fort at Elizabethtown Park. Most of the grants require 15% in matching funds from the borough.

What’s next: Council meets next at 7 p.m. March 3.