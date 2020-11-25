When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Nov. 19.

What happened: In a meeting that lasted less than one hour, council took action by resolution to designate police Chief Ed Cunningham as an assistant open records officer for the borough. Borough manager Rebecca Denlinger had been the sole open records officer covering all borough operations. In addition, council approved by resolution the disposal of certain municipal records no more recent than 2017 that contain personally identifying information.

Background: Pennsylvania’s 2008 right-to-know law requires public entities to designate an employee as an open records officer. This officer responds to public requests for access to documents and information. The law presumes all records are public and places the onus for proving otherwise on the public entity. The state’s Office of Open Records oversees all right-to- know requests.

Budget: As per municipal law, public comment is allowed in regards to the borough’s proposed 2021 budget. No residents rose to speak and no written comments were offered at the time of the meeting. Council can take action on the budget, which remains available for public viewing at the borough offices, on Dec. 3.

Future meetings: Due to a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases, council is again conducting meetings with optional Zoom attendance available to members and the public. Details are available on the borough’s website.

Personnel: Council members Jeff McCloud and Bill Troutman attended the meeting remotely. Vice president Neil Ketchum served as presiding officer in the absence of council president J. Marc Hershey.

What’s next: Council meets Dec. 3 to take final action on the 2021 budget.