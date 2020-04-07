When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, April 2.

What happened: Council heard bids for renovations of 56 N. Market St. for new borough offices and for upgrades of the existing 600 S. Hanover St. building to be used by Elizabethtown Police Department.

Details: York-based Kinsley Construction was the qualified low bidder at $2.4 million, but council chose to wait to allow for public comment before voting to award a contract. For construction to begin a state waiver would first be required as well.

Financing: In addition, finance consultant Chris Gibbons presented a refinancing option that would save the borough as much as $350,000 on paying for both projects. The refinancing option was approved unanimously. Four members of council met in chambers along with Borough Manager Rebecca Cunningham, while two others joined online through videoconferencing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Background: The borough acquired the historic property at 56 N. Market St. three years ago with the goal of converting it for use as borough offices and council chambers. The property is the oldest building in Elizabethtown, built as a tavern in 1745. The police department will use the entirety of the 600 S. Hanover St. building after upgrades.

COVID-19 response: Police Chief Edward Cunningham told council that officers have issued no citations related to violations of state COVID-19 restrictions but have seen an escalation of package theft from porches. Officers have increased neighborhood foot patrols in response. Cunningham also announced that the station will install a 24-hour drop box for expired or unused prescriptions. Residents can use the service to dispose of medications while the station remains closed to the public.

Tax relief: Council considered two requests by Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the pandemic: a petition to be sent to Lancaster County for a one-year delay in tax upset sales and a delay in late property tax penalties. Council approved the first measure but must pass an ordinance to comply with the second. After that council would discuss pushing back the penalty phase on late property tax payments from July 1 to Oct. 1.