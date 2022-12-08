When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: By a unanimous vote, council also approved the formation of a regional emergency medical services authority that will serve as many as 12 municipalities in the northwestern section of Lancaster County. Council also approved a 2023 budget that includes a modest increase in real estate taxes as well as a previously approved increase in trash and recycling fees from $58 per quarter to $81.

Details: Only member Lanty Moss expressed concern about the formation of the authority, citing concerns about the rising cost of living. “I’m worried we won’t be a livable place to be.” He joined the rest of council in approving membership in the authority, after a noticeable pause and “with reservations.” Council President J. Marc Hershey noted that as many as 20 emergency service organizations in the commonwealth have had to cease operations in the last year due to the same issues facing area provider Northwest EMS. “We don’t want to find ourselves in a position where someone has to call 911 and no one shows up.”

Background: Beginning in 2018 a committee of elected officials from across Northwest EMS’s service region explored creating an authority to provide emergency services. Rising labor and fuel costs, coupled with stagnant insurance reimbursements had led to the nonprofit Northwest EMS being financially unsustainable.

Funding: The new authority will charge individual households for emergency medical services — around $75 per year — eliminating the need for fundraising efforts and the direct financial support of municipalities (currently around $89,000 per year for Elizabethtown). Eight of the original 12 participating municipalities have advertised their intention to vote on membership. Elizabethtown was among the first to approve its membership in the authority. Hearings and public meetings on the proposed authority had been held throughout the summer.

Tax increase: With the approval of the borough’s 2023 budget, council also voted for an increase of four tenths of a percent in the real estate tax rate for borough homeowners; from 5.1 mils to 5.5 mils. For a house valued at $150,000, this represents an annual tax increase of around $60 per year. Council decided against a one-tenth higher increase to 5.6 mils. Council Member Jeff McCloud said, “one-tenth may not seem like a big difference, but we always try to do what we can to minimize the impact on residents.” The borough will spend $8.87 million expenses in the coming year against anticipated revenue of $7.68 million.

Sewer funding: The borough will apply for two state grants to assist with costs in upcoming sewer projects; the long-planned $3.5 million Radio Road sewer interceptor (a joint application with the Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority) and an overhaul of software and networking at the borough sewer plant.

What’s next: Council will meet 6 p.m. Dec. 15.