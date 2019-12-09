When: Council meeting, Dec. 5.
What happened: Borough Council voted to increase property taxes from the current rate of 4.4 mills to 4.6 mills in 2020, an increase of a little over 4.5%.
What it means: For every $100,000 of assessed value, borough property taxes will go from $440 in 2019 to $460 in 2020. Council President Marc Hershey said it amounts to about a $30 increase for the average homeowner. It should add $127,742 to the total property tax charged by the borough.
Where it goes: The additional revenue should all go to the capital reserve fund.
Timing: Hershey said it was due to the work of the borough staff that the tax rate and budget for 2020 were passed at the work session meeting held on the first Thursday of December instead of at the regular meeting two weeks later.
Refugees: Council voted unanimously for a resolution that “affirms the continued resettlement of refugees within borough limits” after hearing from Daniel Tema, a refugee from Democratic Republic of the Congo who has lived in Elizabethtown since 2016 and is now a student at Elizabethtown Area High School. Council also heard from several members of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren as well as the refugee community organizer from Church World Service in Lancaster.
Quotable: “They would say that Elizabethtown is a safe place. It is where we go to school and where we go to church,” Tema said about his family’s view of Elizabethtown.
Self-sufficiency: Gina Strouse said she and her husband had been the main sponsors of the Tema family. She said many Americans think refugees are living off the help of others, and although that his usually true for the first few months, that does not last.
Quotable: “The Tema family has long, long been off any public help,” Strouse said. She added that the family has saved up enough money over the past few years that they are about to become homeowners. “They save like mad,” she said.
Refugees’ destination: Matt Johnson, the refugee community organizer from Church World Service in Lancaster, said about 90% of the refugees he works with settle in Lancaster city, but others settle in places including Elizabethtown. He said refugee families are placed immediately in rented dwellings arranged by Church World Service and that church members are checking in on them almost daily at first to help them adjust; eventually the visits are less frequent, but are usually at least weekly.