When: Elizabethtown council work session, June 5.

What happened: Council voted unanimously to reject all bids for the planned renovation of borough-owned property at 56 N. Market St.

Background: Qualified low-bidder Kinsley Construction had been asked by the borough if it could extend its $2.4 million bid from March an additional 90 days. The company said it could not hold the bid past August due to anticipated materials and labor cost increases.

The decision: Considering an anticipated loss in revenue due to the pandemic, council members opted to effectively cancel the project, which would have moved municipal offices to the historic structure and allowed the police department to expand at its existing location.

Quotable: “Folks are facing real financial challenges in Elizabethtown,” board president J. Marc Hershey said, admitting that the cancellation of the project is frustrating. “But we cannot in good conscience approve a project that will almost 100% guarantee a tax increase. Not right now.”

COVID-19: Council also voted to begin accepting pavilion reservations at the borough park and open park bathrooms beginning the weekend of June 6. Also approved was the use of park facilities by the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services for several summer camp programs beginning June 22 at significantly reduced capacity. Borough and GEARS personnel will coordinate cleaning and sanitizing bathrooms and surfaces in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines.

Comcast franchise: Council was apprised of the impending renewal of a franchise agreement with Comcast. The borough grants the cable provider rights of way in town in order to reach customers. For this, Elizabethtown receives a fee equivalent to 5% of the gross revenue generated. The agreement is for five years. Several board members asked if it would be possible to adjust the terms to receive a share of the broadband revenue Comcast was generating. The franchise payments to the borough have been decreasing, according to Hershey, as more residents switch from cable to internet-based services. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said she will take those requests to the contract negotiators.